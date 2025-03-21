Goodman Financial Corp Sells 596 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Goodman Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 3.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

