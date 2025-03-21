Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.79, but opened at $44.00. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 9,730 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1981 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

