Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 314,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 6.4% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter.

CGXU stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

