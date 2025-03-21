Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $16.38 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.5% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $520.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

