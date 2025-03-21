Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $369,000 in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

