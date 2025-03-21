Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $263,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,028,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,909,000 after purchasing an additional 329,170 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 226,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.48.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $226.11 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.