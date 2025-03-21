Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.47. 118,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 97,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,530.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,054 shares of company stock worth $411,597 over the last ninety days. 19.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Articles

