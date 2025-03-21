Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.