Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 3,821 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZALT. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,290,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,182 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $11,751,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $10,954,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 212,388 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 76,955 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.3 %

ZALT stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $400.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

