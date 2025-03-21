Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

