Harbour Investments Inc. Has $542,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $422.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.64.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

