Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

