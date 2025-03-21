Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLIT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 193,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

