Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $55,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 244.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $5,463,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

About ACI Worldwide

ACIW stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.13.

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.