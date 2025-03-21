Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,736 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,078,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,891,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after acquiring an additional 155,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

PNW opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.