Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $603,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

TYL stock opened at $568.19 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.75 and its 200-day moving average is $597.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

