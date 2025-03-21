Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $656,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 339.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after buying an additional 262,370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Masimo by 195.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 16,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.86. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

