Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 306.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 145,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,800,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.06 and a 200 day moving average of $250.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total value of $228,868.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,911.80. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

