Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $963,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $81.05 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

