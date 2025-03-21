Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $843,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

