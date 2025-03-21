Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,029 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 186.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $351,766,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,067,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,489,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,219,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $164.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

