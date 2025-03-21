Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $605,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR opened at $257.35 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.01.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

