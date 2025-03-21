Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $631,000 Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,853,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,287,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,947,786.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,407,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,137,278.60. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Read Our Latest Report on INTA

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.