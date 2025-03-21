Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $631,000 Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,853,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,287,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,947,786.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,407,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,137,278.60. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.
Intapp Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
