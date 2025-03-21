Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

