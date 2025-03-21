Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment
Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment
In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.