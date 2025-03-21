HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 26,254 shares.The stock last traded at $59.52 and had previously closed at $60.33.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $518.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

About HCM Defender 100 Index ETF

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

