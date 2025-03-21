Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.22. Herbalife shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 1,097,779 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Herbalife Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,125. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

