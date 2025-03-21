HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $44.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

