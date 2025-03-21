Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 3,725 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 187,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.