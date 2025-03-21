Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 445 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 33.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 11.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average is $209.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $256.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

