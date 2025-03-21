Holderness Investments Co. Buys 60 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $420.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

