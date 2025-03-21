Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $257,618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

BMY opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

