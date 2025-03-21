Holderness Investments Co. Has $559,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

