Holderness Investments Co. Sells 18 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

MCK opened at $666.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $614.59 and a 200 day moving average of $573.65. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $670.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

