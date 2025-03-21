Holderness Investments Co. Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

