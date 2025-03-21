Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

