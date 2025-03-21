Horizon Investments LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.65.

ODFL opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

