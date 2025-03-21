HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,807 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI opened at $422.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.