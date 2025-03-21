HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

