HUB Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Antero Midstream by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

