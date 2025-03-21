HUB Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,011,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 366,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 305,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

