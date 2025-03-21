HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $596.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,632.60, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.29.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $853.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.