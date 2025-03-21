Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $116.89 and last traded at $116.96. Approximately 142,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 577,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.92.

Specifically, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.87.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels



Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

