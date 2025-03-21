iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,822 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 432,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,015,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $176.02 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.03 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average of $180.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

