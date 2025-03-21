iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

ARGX opened at $613.04 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $352.77 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.52 and a 200-day moving average of $598.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.64 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

