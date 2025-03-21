iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,480 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 126,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

