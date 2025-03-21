iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,110 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,774,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

