iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 584 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,120.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $954.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $980.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $987.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

