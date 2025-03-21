iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,772 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,772 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.