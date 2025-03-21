IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 0.4 %

IDA stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.