Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 23224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.

Get Immunome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Immunome by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 980,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 56,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.